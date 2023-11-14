Dozen homes evacuated after explosion in Derbyshire as residents warned ‘stay away’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A number of residents have been evacuated from their homes following an explosion in a Derbyshire town.

Firefighters were called to Ollersett Avenue, New Mills, at 8.07am and evacuated 12 properties in the area.

Emergency services are asking local residents to keep their windows and doors closed while it deals with the incident. Police and an air ambulance are also at the scene.

One local resident told DerbyshireLive: “That explains the awful bang this morning, it shook our road. I hope everyone is ok. Absolute respect for the extremely quick response of the emergency services.”

The cause of the explosion is not known. It is being investigated by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

High Peak Borough Council has set up a refuge at a leisure centre for residents impacted by the explosion. It has warned people to stay away from the area of the explosion.

In statement on its Facebook page, High Peak Borough Council said: Following an explosion at a property in New Mills, a rest centre for affected residents is available at New Mills Leisure Centre (Hyde Bank Rd, New Mills, SK22 4BP).

“Anyone affected is encouraged to go to the Leisure Centre where members of the Derbyshire Emergency Volunteers will be able to help.

“The Emergency Services are at the location and are working to make the area safe. Please stay away from the area.”

Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.

More follows...