Cracked gas pipe blamed for house explosion that killed Bury woman

A cracked gas main is the most likely cause of a house explosion that killed a woman as she spoke to her partner on a video call, an inquest has heard.

Hazel Wilcock, 61, died while chatting to her boyfriend over FaceTime on the evening of 17 February as a blast destroyed her home in Bury, Greater Manchester.

The inquest at Rochdale Coroner’s Court heard that a leak from a fracture in a cast iron gas pipe close to Ms Wilcox’s house appears to be have been its cause of destruction.

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector Ian Redshaw told the court that a pipe with a crack in it about two thirds of the way round was found by gas company Cadent after the explosion.

He added that cast iron pipes in the network are being replaced as part of a 30-year scheme which began in 2002, but that the main in this case had not been scored as high priority.

HSE engineer Steven Critchlow told the court that gas from the main around 40 yards away from Ms Wilcox’s house in the village of Summerseat, Ramsbottom, had got into the cellars of surrounding properties after permeating through the soil. He added that it was likely ignited by a washing machine or chest freezer.

He concluded: "We have been able to rule out every cause other than a failed gas main at the bottom of the road.”

The inquest also heard that a neighbour, who was hospitalised along with her daughter after the blast, later told police that she had smelt gas at around 9pm on the evening of Ms Wilcox’s death.

Ms Wilcox was talking to Tony Dewes on Facetime when the screen suddenly went black at around 9:15pm. Her body was found on the sofa by a search crew at around 3am and her cause of death recorded as traumatic asphyxia.

Ms Wilcox’s brother, Graham, has paid tribute to his sister, who worked as a bereavement counsellor for St Anne’s Hospice.

Thanking emergency services for their response, he said: "I just still can’t believe it has happened and I miss her, I miss her terribly."

He also described hearing the explosion which killed his sister from his flat around 100 yards away, before checking on her house on East View.

“It was flat,” he said. "There was nothing there, you could see straight through it."

Detective Inspector Alison Witkiewicz told the inquest that she had considered whether any criminal offences had been committed but found nothing that met the threshold for prosecution.

Describing Ms Wicox as a “remarkable” sounding lady, senior coroner for Manchester North Joanne Kearsley recorded a conclusion of accidental death.