Seventy firefighters tackle blaze at house in south east London

Around 70 firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze that ripped through a house in south east London in the early hours of the morning.

The roof of the house was alight when 10 fire engines arrived on scene in Chelsfield Hill, Orpington.

The fire service was called at 2.17am and had managed to bring the fire under control by 6.22am.

Fire crews from Orpington, Biggin Hill, Bromley and surrounding stations are at the scene.

London Fire Brigade said there are no reports of injuries at this stage, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Station Commander Clive Robinson, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked extremely hard to bring this large fire under control, and are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

“The fire is creating a lot of smoke and people in the nearby area should keep their windows and doors shut.”

The bridage has warned that traffic will be disrupted as the A21 is closed between Rushmore Hill and Hewitts roundabout.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.

It comes as national rail strikes has seen an increase in car commuters due to the lack of rail services running this week, already causing an increased level of traffic.