Woman dead after fire rips through London home at 4am
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to the scene
A woman has died following a house fire in Lambeth, South London during the early hours of Monday.
Two men successfully escaped the property without sustaining any injuries before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Four fire engines rushed to the incident and around 25 firefighters entered the home wearing breathing apparatus.
Fire crews rescued the woman from the first floor of her home, half of which was completely destroyed by the flames. She later died from her injuries at the scene.
The victim, in her 40s, had been a long-time resident in the property and was described as a “lovely person” and a “very, very nice, helpful person” by family members who spoke to Metro.co.uk.
The London Fire Brigade was called to the incident between Herne Hill and Brixton stations at 4:08 am and the fire was under control by 5:03 am.
The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is underway by the Met Police and Brigade.
