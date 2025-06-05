MP repeats calls for inquiry into British role in 1984 storming of Golden Temple

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour MP has called for an independent, judge-led public inquiry into the British involvement in the storming of the Golden Temple at Amritsar more than 40 years ago which saw hundreds of people killed.

Warinder Juss (Wolverhampton West) referred to official documents released by the government in 2014 which showed the UK was aware of the plans by then-Indian president Indira Gandhi for troops to storm the temple to break up a protest by Sikh separatists who wanted an independent homeland to be formed, called Khalistan.

The documents indicated Margaret Thatcher’s government sent an SAS officer to help the Indian government plan the attack in 1984.

Thousands of protesters gathered in central London on Sunday to call on the Government to honour previous manifesto commitments, and pledges by Sir Keir Starmer, to hold an independent inquiry.

Speaking at business questions in the Commons, Mr Juss said: “I was in the House during business questions on January 9 when (Tan Singh Dhesi) referred to the storming of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in June 1984, ordered by the then-Indian government.

“Documents revealed in 2014 said that the Thatcher government had helped their Indian counterpart by providing advice for Operation Blue Star. Since 2014, there have been many calls made and assurances given to establish the extent of the British government’s involvement.

“So will the leader of the House please now agree for a statement to be given to the House for an independent, judge-led public inquiry, to get to the bottom of what happened, in her own words.”

After the protest on Sunday, Mr Dhesi, a Labour MP, told Sky News he had been informed by ministers and Downing Street that an inquiry was “under consideration”.

After the release of documents in 2014, an internal government review found the UK’s role was “purely advisory” and given months beforehand. Then-foreign secretary William Hague said British military advice was given to India ahead of the deadly attack but said it had only “limited impact”.

Official Indian figures put the death toll at 575 according to the former Tory leader, who now sits as Lord Hague of Richmond in the House of Lords.

Commons leader Lucy Powell said: “It was raised with me previously a few months ago and I made clear what I hope would happen on that occasion. I absolutely understand the concerns of members across this House and from those from the Sikh community and many of those he represents as well.

“I did follow up when I was asked that previously, I have followed up these issues with the Foreign Office. I’m sorry to say I’m still waiting to hear about that from them, but I will ensure that when I do, he and other members are made fully aware of that and the House is updated.”