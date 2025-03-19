Minister apologises for mathematical error in infected blood compensation offers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has apologised for a mathematical error that resulted in infected blood victims being offered an incorrect amount of compensation.

Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent told the House of Lords that those impacted were reached out to on Wednesday to inform them of the mistake and to reassure them that they would not be worse off as a result.

The Labour frontbencher emphasised that the error affected a small number of people, and that they would all receive an additional ex gratia payment.

Lady Anderson said the situation is “deeply regrettable”, and that she understands people who are already engaging with the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) may be “disheartened”.

The minister’s comments came as she laid down draft regulations setting out the infected blood compensation scheme in full, which will also correct this earlier fault.

Lady Anderson said: “These regulations amend a small mathematical error that was present in the 2024 regulations.

“This was a genuine technical error, but I want to be clear: we know those already engaging with IBCA may be disheartened by this mistake, and I want to take this opportunity to apologise to them directly.

“Anyone affected by this issue will receive all the compensation that they are due and resolving this should not cause any delays to the rollout of compensation.

“The error itself is a result of the mathematical formula used to calculate someone’s financial loss and care award in the 2024 regulations.

“This means that some people who have had an offer made so far will have been offered slightly less than was intended.

“This will only impact a relatively small number of people who have received their offer of compensation from IBCA.

“The draft 2025 regulations uses a different process for calculating the compensation for the sake of simplicity, and this change in formula had the practical consequence of correcting the mistake from the 2024 regulations prior to it being identified.

“We have identified a solution that ensures nobody is negatively impacted.

“IBCA has reached out to claimants today to both inform them and, crucially, reassure them that no-one will be worse off as a result of the change in calculation.

“In addition to IBCA ensuring that everyone receives the correct amount of compensation, people who have been impacted will also receive a small additional ex gratia payment.

“I would like to reassure you that steps have been taken quickly and the draft 2025 regulations have been reviewed thoroughly to ensure that this error has been properly addressed.

“Again, I wish to be clear that the Government apologises to those who have been impacted as a result of this error.

“It is deeply regrettable and has been amended as quickly as possible.”

Lady Anderson explained that the regulations extend the scheme to those affected by the scandal because their loved one was infected, and that it will involve a core route for all those infected and affected.

There will also be a supplementary route for additional compensation in exceptional cases.

These cases may include people who were victims of unethical research, who developed rare and severe health conditions, and those who experienced exceptional financial loss.

Peers raised a catalogue of concerns held by victims, including the introduction of exclusions leading to inconsistent treatment, new evidence requirements, discrimination against carers, and the level of independence of IBCA.

Some have argued that these concerns and others are tantamount to a divergence from Sir Brian Langstaff’s recommendations after his inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal.

Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Brinton, who tabled a regret motion to the regulations, said there were 57 separate issues with the scheme.

She added that those infected and affected by the scandal are being “re-victimised” by ongoing delays to compensation payouts.

Lady Anderson informed peers that, as of March 14, 255 people have been invited to start their compensation claim, 214 have started the claim process and 63 offers of compensation have been made, totalling over £73 million.

Of them, 40 people have accepted their offers and more than £44 million has been paid in compensation.