Mapped: The areas where UK house prices have fallen the most

The average house price in the UK fell by 0.2 per cent in March, although there are signs this could increase more in coming months, according to a new report.

Property values increased by 1.6 per cent annually, taking the average UK house price to £261,142, Nationwide Building Society said.

Mortgage rates have fallen from peaks last summer, but remain above the low levels seen during the Covid–19 pandemic.

The number of approved mortgages in January was around 15 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, according to Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner, who pointed to signs that consumer sentiment is improving.

The index also included data for the UK’s nations and regions, showing annual changes during the three months to March.

The Independent has put together this map below showing the average house prices and the annual house price change in the UK.

The figures showed that within England there was a split, with house prices generally increasing in northern regions and falling in the South.

Mr Gardner said: “Across northern England (including the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands and West Midlands), prices were up 1.7 per cent year on year.

“Meanwhile, southern England (including the South West, Outer South East, Outer Metropolitan, London and East Anglia) saw a 0.3 per cent year-on-year fall.

“London remained the best-performing southern region, with annual price growth recovering to 1.6 per cent. The South West was the weakest performing region, with prices down 1.7 per cent year on year.”

Mr Gardner said Northern Ireland remained the best-performing area, with prices up by 4.6 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2023.

He continued: “Indeed, surveyors report a pick-up in new buyer inquiries and new instructions to sell in recent months. Moreover, with income growth continuing to outpace house price growth by a healthy margin, housing affordability is improving, albeit gradually.

“If these trends are maintained, activity is likely to gain momentum, though the pace of the recovery is still likely to be heavily influenced by the trajectory of interest rates.”

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, described the month-on-month fall in house prices as a “blip”.

He said: “Forward-looking indicators continue to suggest house prices will keep rising as mortgage rates gradually tick down… We continue to expect house prices to rise 4 per cent year over year in 2024.”

Additional reporting by PA