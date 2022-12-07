Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mapped: House prices by area amid biggest fall in 14 years

London sees lowest growth of any part of UK, as slowdown also hits Wales and South West in particular

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 07 December 2022 10:26
Comments
<p>House prices have fallen for the third consecutive month</p>

House prices have fallen for the third consecutive month

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The UK housing market has experienced its largest monthly fall in prices since the financial crash in 2008, according to Halifax.

The average UK house price in November was £285,579 – a fall of some 2.3 per cent on the previous month.

While prices are still significantly higher than they were a year ago, they have now fallen for three consecutive months, according to Halifax.

The most recent drop has therefore slowed annual house price growth to 4.7 per cent, down from 8.2 per cent in October.

Mortgage rates leapt following the disastrous September mini-Budget which forced Liz Truss’s historically early exit from No 10, with the Bank of England’s base rate rises also pushing up borrowing costs, as household incomes are squeezed by levels of inflation not seen since the 1980s.

Recommended

Property prices are still up by more than £12,000 comapared with last year, according to Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages. Prices are also sitting well above pre-pandemic levels, having gone up by £46,403 compared with March 2020.

“While a market slowdown was expected given the known economic headwinds – and following such extensive house price inflation over the last few years (19 per cent growth since March 2020) – this month’s fall reflects the worst of the market volatility over recent months,” said Ms Kinnaird.

“The market may now be going through a process of normalisation.,” she said, adding that some potential home moves have been paused as buyers feel increased pressure over the affordability of properties and mortgages.

View more

Unsurprisingly, the slowdown in house prices has been different across the UK, and has been felt most acutely in Wales and the southwest of England, according to Halifax.

Both were key hotspots of house price inflation during the coronavirus pandemic – which suggests that previous drivers of the market such as the “race for space” and heightened demand for rural living are now receding, Halifax said.

The pace of annual property price inflation also slowed in London, which continues to lag behind other UK regions and nations at a rate of 5.2 per cent – however the average price in London remains well above the UK average at £549,160.

Recommended

The largest growth, conversely was seen in England’s North East, where prices rose by 10.5 per cent but remained the lowest in the UK, with an average of £173,587.

Here are the average house prices in your area and the annual increases witnessed in the 12 months to November, according to Halifax:

  • East Midlands – £244,429 – 9.5 per cent
  • Eastern England – £339,683 – 7.3 per cent
  • London – £549,160 – 5.2 per cent
  • North East – £173,587 – 10.5 per cent
  • North West – £229,218 – 9.4 per cent
  • Northern Ireland – £185,097 – 9.1 per cent
  • Scotland – £203,132 – 6.5 per cent
  • South East – £397,562 – 7.6 per cent
  • South West – £307,750 – 8.4 per cent
  • Wales – £220,689 – 7.9 per cent
  • West Midlands – £253,253 – 9.4 per cent
  • Yorkshire and the Humber – £207,800 – 9.3 per cent

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in