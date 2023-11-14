Britain’s house price hotspots that are bucking the market cooldown revealed

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House prices in some parts of Britain have continued to rise strongly over the past year despite the wider housing market cooldown, according to a major bank.

Analysis, based on Halifax’s house price index, was carried out into more than 300 local authority areas across Britain in the three months of July, August and September.

This was compared with Halifax’s house price data covering the same period in 2022.

Halifax said rises in house prices were recorded in more than 70 areas.

With its rugged landscapes, including swathes of the Brecon Beacons, Powys in Wales topped the list, recording annual house price growth of 17.4 per cent.

Home to the Lincolnshire Wolds, East Lindsey is the area of England with the strongest property price inflation over the last year (13.3 per cent).

Flanking the east coast of Lincolnshire, it features the beaches of Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea.

Rounding off the top three is Moray, which has seen the biggest increase in house prices in Scotland over the last year (10.7 per cent).

Another largely rural area, it features an array of golf courses and whisky distilleries and takes in part of the Cairngorms National Park.

Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, said: “There are multiple factors which can impact house prices in your local area, ranging from the mix of properties available and the extent of any new housing, to the quality of schools and abundance of job opportunities.

“What’s clear is that the UK housing market is not a single entity that performs in a uniform way across the country, there are differences.

“While at a national level the current squeeze on mortgage affordability has seen property prices fall over the last year, in many regions there remain pockets of house price growth. While a limited supply of properties for sale could be a factor, this also suggests in some areas, local market activity – and demand among buyers – remains strong.

“Many of the places highlighted in our research also benefit from more remote or rural surroundings and incorporate areas of outstanding natural beauty. These are traits which continue to be desirable for prospective homeowners, bucking the trend of the wider performance of the housing market.”

Here are the top 10 local areas of Britain with the strongest house price growth over the past year, according to Halifax.

The figures include the average house price in the third quarter of 2022, followed by the average house price in the third quarter of 2023, and the annual increase in percentage and cash terms:

1. Powys, Wales, £216,307, £253,958, 17.4%, £37,651

2. East Lindsey, East Midlands, £194,533, £220,421, 13.3%, £25,888

3. Moray, Scotland, £162,258, £179,606, 10.7%, £17,347

4. Babergh, Eastern England, £317,383, £349,965, 10.3%, £32,583

5. Sunderland, North East, £138,579, £150,862, 8.9%, £12,283

6. Ealing, London, £494,100, £531,127, 7.5%, £37,027

7. Westminster/City of London, London, £714,242, £767,350, 7.4%, £53,108

8. Bolsover, East Midlands, £167,398, £179,453, 7.2%, £12,054

9. Cumberland, North West, £165,346, £176,470, 6.7%, £11,124

10. Rossendale, North West, £185,658, £198,102, 6.7%, £12,444

Here are the local areas with the strongest house price inflation in Scotland, Wales and the English regions over the past year, according to Halifax. The findings show the local authority area followed by the nation/region, the average house price in the third quarter of 2022, the average house price in the third quarter of 2023 and the annual percentage and cash increase:

– East Lindsey, East Midlands, £194,533, £220,421, 13.3%, £25,888

– Babergh, Eastern England, £317,383, £349,965, 10.3%, £32,583

– Ealing, London, £494,100, £531,127, 7.5%, £37,027

– Sunderland, North East, £138,579, £150,862, 8.9%, £12,283

– Cumberland, North West, £165,346, £176,470, 6.7%, £11,124

– Moray, Scotland, £162,258, £179,606, 10.7%, £17,347

– Runnymede, South East, £439,825, £462,301, 5.1%, £22,476

– Torridge/West Devon, South West, £295,521, £306,436, 3.7%, £10,915

– Powys, Wales, £216,307, £253,958, 17.4%, £37,651

– Sandwell, West Midlands, £178,755, £185,798, 3.9%, £7,043

– Kingston-upon-Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber, £121,289, £127,523, 5.1%, £6,234