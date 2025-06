House prices rise after dip caused by end of stamp duty holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House prices in the UK saw an increase in May, reversing the decline experienced the previous month, according to Nationwide Building Society.

The average property value climbed by 0.5% month-on-month, bringing the average UK house price to £273,427. This follows a 0.6% decrease in April.

Annually, there was a 3.5% increase in May, slightly higher than the 3.4% recorded in April. Nationwide noted "supportive" underlying conditions for buyers as a factor in the rise.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “Despite wider economic uncertainties in the global economy, underlying conditions for potential home buyers in the UK remain supportive.”

A stamp duty holiday ended in March, with recent figures showing there was a stampede to get sales over the line before the deadline, followed by a transactions dip.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures published last week showed an estimated 64,680 house sales took place in April – 64% lower than the 177,440 reported in March.

The study indicated the figures had been affected by changes to stamp duty rates which apply in England and Northern Ireland.

Outlining underlying conditions which could be positive for home buyers, Mr Gardner said: “Unemployment remains low, earnings are rising at a healthy pace, household balance sheets are strong and borrowing costs are likely to moderate a little if (the Bank of England base rate) is lowered further in the coming quarters as we, and most other analysts, expect.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “After the surge in transactions earlier this year, driven by the stamp duty deadline, April’s drop in sales was expected. It’s likely we’ll see a short period of adjustment but agent sentiment, as captured in the latest (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) data, suggests optimism for the second half of the year.”

Jason Tebb, president of OnTheMarket, said: “Even though a considerable number of buyers brought forward transactions to take advantage of the stamp duty concession before it ended in March, there is still plenty of activity in the market now the incentive is no longer available.”

He added: “Lenders have been trimming mortgage rates and easing criteria in recent weeks which should help a little, giving buyers who rely on mortgages more wiggle room.”

The average UK house price increased by 3.5% annually in May, compared with 3.4% in April, Nationwide Building Society said (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, said: “The traditional surge in listings at this time of year is a positive buyers can take advantage of, as a wider stock of homes to choose from raises the potential for heavier negotiation on price.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank said: “There are tentative signs of momentum in the UK housing market after a slump in activity in April caused by higher rates of stamp duty but a dramatic rebound in prices doesn’t feel likely.

“Concerns around inflation and the Government’s financial headroom mean mortgage rates don’t feel poised to drop meaningfully. Buyers also have a lot of properties to choose from this spring, which we expect to keep downwards pressure on prices in the short term.”

David Johnson, managing director of property consultancy Inhous, said: “Buyer demand picked up immediately after the bank holidays and has remained strong throughout May.”

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at wealth manager Quilter said: “Mortgage rates continue to improve meaning more buyers are finding the confidence to enter the market.

“Although lenders have started to reduce rates, many borrowers are still facing higher monthly costs than they would have a couple of years ago, particularly those coming off ultra-low fixed deals. Affordability stress testing also remains a barrier, with lenders continuing to apply caution particularly for those with smaller deposits or variable income.

“Some existing borrowers are resorting to term extensions or interest-only arrangements to ease the pressure on monthly budgets, but these are not long-term fixes and often result in higher overall repayment costs.

“The underlying issue is that property prices remain significantly out of line with average earnings, particularly in southern England, and that mismatch is limiting how far the market can stretch.

“Looking ahead, if interest rates fall further, we may see further house price increases, but with ongoing economic uncertainty, many would-be movers may decide to hold off until the outlook becomes clearer. The market is still navigating a complex landscape.”