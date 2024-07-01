Household Cavalry horses on the loose again in London after breaking free

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three military horses bolted through central London on Monday morning, in scenes similar to those witnessed in April this year.

The incident happened when six horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were conducting a routine exercise under the control of five soldiers.

The lead horse, which was being led rather than ridden, became loose after being spooked by a London bus. This then led to two riders being unseated from their horses, who also became loose.

The animals bolted from Seville Street to South Eaton Place, where one horse was recovered. Two horses continued to Vauxhall Bridge via Belgrave Road before being stopped.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed all were collected and returned to Hyde Park Barracks by 9.55am.

None of the three horses were involved in the previous bolting incident from April 24, the Ministry also said.

An Army spokesperson said: “We can confirm that whilst exercising this morning, three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment became loose from their riders. They were swiftly and safely recovered.

“One horse received minor injuries, but no further treatment is required and there were no injuries to the soldiers involved.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We’re aware that a number of horses were loose in central London and worked with the Army to locate them.

“We’re pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for. We are continuing to liaise with the Army.

Cavalry horses Quaker, left, and Vida during their recovery

Five Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment (HCMR) horses were injured after being spooked by rubble being dropped through a plastic tunnel while on an exercise in Belgravia on April 24.

All three horses underwent rehabilitation at Hyde Park Barracks and a period of “expert respite care” at equine charity The Horse Trust following the incident, before returning to service last month.

The other two more seriously injured horses from April’s incident, Vida and Quaker, remain at The Horse Trust and “will do so for as long as they need”.

Three of the five riders who sustained injuries from the incident have recovered and are back on duty, while the other two are progressing in their recovery and expected to return in due course.