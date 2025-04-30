British jets bomb Houthi military target in Yemen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Air Force jets attacked a drone manufacturing facility used by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

The attack on Tuesday night was the first such raid by British warplanes since Labour took office and comes after US President Donald Trump ordered a sustained campaign of action against the Houthis.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the raid was in response to the Houthi threat to shipping in the Red Sea, which was causing “regional instability and risking economic security for families in the UK”.

The Houthis have targeted shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, busy sea lanes on the route from Asia to Europe using the Suez Canal.

The attacks have led to vessels being diverted around the southern tip of Africa, adding delays and costs to shipments of goods.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the action was part of a joint operation alongside US forces, who have struck more than 800 Houthi targets since March.

It is the first time the RAF has stuck Houthi targets in Yemen since May 2024 under Rishi Sunak’s administration.

The MoD said “careful intelligence analysis” identified a cluster of buildings used by the Houthis to manufacture drones around fifteen miles south of Sanaa.

The strikes were conducted by Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, which used Paveway IV precision-guided bombs.

Mr Healey said: “This Government will always act in the interests of our national and economic security.

“Royal Air Force Typhoons have successfully conducted strikes against a Houthi military target in Yemen and all UK aircraft and personnel have returned safely to base.

“We conducted these strikes, supported by the US, to degrade Houthi capabilities and prevent further attacks against UK and international shipping.

“This action was taken in response to a persistent threat from the Houthis to freedom of navigation.

“A 55% drop in shipping through the Red Sea has already cost billions, fuelling regional instability and risking economic security for families in the UK.

“The Government is steadfast in our commitment to reinforcing global stability and protecting British working people.

“I am proud of the dedication and professionalism shown by the servicemen and women involved in this operation.”

The strikes come ahead of the expected passage of the Royal Navy’s flagship HMS Prince of Wales through the Red Sea.

The aircraft carrier and its escorts are conducting exercises in the Mediterranean before heading to the Indo-Pacific later this year.

In a sign that even highly-sophisticated warships are at risk in the Red Sea, the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman lost one of its F/A-18 jets earlier this month when it fell overboard, reportedly as the vessel executed a sharp turn to avoid a Houthi attack.

The Houthis claim their actions are in response to Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza, an assertion dismissed by the UK and allies.