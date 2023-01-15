Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest data from the Department for Work and Pensions has revealed that 3.16 million people in the UK now receive Personal Independence Payments.

Since September alone there have been 34,962 new claimants for PIP, a state benefit designed to improve living standards for those suffering from long-term physical disabilities or mental health conditions.

The support payment takes into account two assessments of a potential recipient’s needs: daily living and mobility.

This means reviewing what additional financial help they might require to enable them to carry out everyday chores like preparing food, washing, dressing, communicating and socialising or in simply getting around as a result of difficulties arising from their condition.

The DWP’s new figures show that the five most common disabling conditions are: psychiatric issues (37 per cent of claims), musculoskeletal disease causing whole-body joint pains or arthritis (20 per cent), neurological disease (13 per cent), regional musculoskeletal complaints relating to specific joints (12 per cent) and respiratory disease (4 per cent).

These are the full claimant figures, revealing the 21 most common ailment categories identified by the DWP:

Psychiatric disorders - 1,166,695

Musculoskeletal disease (general) - 635,450

Neurological disease - 403,469

Musculoskeletal disease (regional) - 376,965

Respiratory disease - 135,530

Cardiovascular disease - 80,815

Visual disease - 56,351

Endocrine disease - 42,264

Hearing disorders - 33,424

Gastrointestinal disease - 27,840

Genitourinary disease - 23,805

Skin disease - 20,835

Autoimmune disease (connective tissue disorders) - 17,596

Diseases of the liver, gallbladder, biliary tract - 11,328

Unknown or missing - 10,688

Infectious disease - 9,897

Malignant disease - 9,7426

Haematological disease - 7,300

Metabolic disease - 4,667

Multisystem and extremes of age - 1,186

Diseases of the immune system - 1,028

Any adult aged over 16 but too young to begin receiving a state pension is entitled to claim PIP if they have a disability that inhibits their ability to perform everyday tasks and which they expect to last for at least 12 months or more.

A new applicant is required to undergo a DWP assessment to establish the extent of their condition’s impact on their day-to-day life.

A score will then be assigned according to the applicant’s ability to perform tasks, which will in turn be used to determine precisely how much money they should be awarded in PIP.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a 101.1 per cent increase in PIP payments for 2023/24 in his recent Autumn Statement on 17 November to help recipients better cope with the cost of living crisis.

The rise will apply as follows:

Daily living

Lower weekly rate - £68.10 (up from the present £61.85 per week)

Higher weekly rate - £101.75 (up from the present £92.40 per week)

Mobility

Lower weekly rate - £26.90 (up from the present £24.45 per week)

Higher weekly rate - £71 (up from the present £64.50 per week)

That means a person currently receiving the highest weekly rate for daily living support and getting £4,804.80 a year will ultimately be handed £5,291 a year after April 2023.

It should be noted that PIP only applies in England, Wales and Northern Ireland – people living in Scotland need to apply for Adult Disability Payment instead.

For more information on PIP, please visit the UK government, Citizens Advice or Turn2Us websites.