Harris urges US against tariff hikes on pharma and microchip sectors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier has warned the US administration of the negative consequences of imposing tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals and microchips.

Simon Harris has written to US Secretary for Commerce Howard Lutnick following the latter’s instigation of two investigations examining whether the United States’ reliance on foreign imports in those sectors poses a risk to national security.

The outcome of the investigations could result in significant tariffs being imposed on pharmaceutical and semiconductors sold into the US from abroad.

In his letter to Mr Lutnick earlier this month, Mr Harris said Ireland and the US enjoys a “mutually advantageous economic bilateral relationship”.

He acknowledged US foreign direct investment in Ireland is concentrated in a number of sectors, including pharma and semiconductors.

The Tanaiste stressed Ireland’s approach on national security is “closely aligned” with Washington’s, as he signalled a “desire to work closely with the US on economic security issues”.

Mr Harris then outlined details of the pharma and semiconductor sectors in Ireland.

On pharma, he highlighted the focus of production is primarily on ingredients, rather than final products.

“Ireland’s pharmaceutical sector is deeply embedded in that of the US. They are mutually reinforcing,” the Tanaiste wrote.

On microchips, Mr Harris said Ireland has built an “extensive and technology-rich semiconductor industry”.

The Fine Gael leader told Mr Lutnick that Ireland has a strong reputation as a leading destination for US foreign direct investment and is a “highly attractive destination” for US firms.

“Low tariffs on this sector can only aid in securing these supply chains for this critically important sector,” he added.

In conclusion, Mr Harris wrote: “I appreciate that you are undertaking these investigations due to national security concerns.

“Ireland’s trade with the US helps support resilient supply chains and diversifications, and providing certainty of supply. Increasing costs on two strategic sectors that face growing competition from other regions will not aid in supporting US interests.”