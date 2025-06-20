Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who sold her £4m home to the government eight years ago because of HS2 says the 10-bedroom property lies empty, despite a national housing crisis.

Rachel Halvorsen cut the multi-million pound deal with the Department for Transport to sell the home, in Brackley in Northamptonshire, that her family converted from a barn in 1915.

The agreement was struck for the farmhouse, along with a bungalow and cottage, because the HS2 line from London to Birmingham will cut through 25 per cent of the estate’s 40 acres.

Yet despite the residential properties located 300 metres from the line, and the sale completed eight years ago, only the cottage has been rented back out by HS2.

The farmhouse and cottage lie empty, said Mrs Halvorsen, the swimming pool has been filled in, and a ceiling in the main house is believed to have fallen through.

The empty house and bungalow, which Ms Halvorsen used to rent out for £1,000 a month, are among 402 homes which sit unoccupied along the HS2 routes, including the northern axed phase 2a and 2b lines to Manchester and Leeds.

The DfT bought 1,475 homes, then passed them on to HS2 which aimed to rent them out to deliver value for money, and avoid empty properties in communities - but 27 per cent lie empty, The Independent can reveal.

It comes as Labour desperately attempts to tackle a housing crisis, with deputy prime minister Angela Rayner doubling down on a pledge to build 1.5m new homes this week.

open image in gallery The converted barn owned by Rachel Halversen near Brackley in Northamptonshire which she says has been empty since it was bought by the government in a £4m deal ( Rachel Halversen )

HS2 has told The Independent some properties were not rented due to the cost of bringing them up to a “lettable standard”, while some may need to be demolished in the near future.

But Mrs Halvorsen said she couldn’t understand why her home, which fitted with a new fireplace when she left, could not have been put up for lease, along with the bungalow she had rented out.

She said: “It’s such a waste of money - the house is so nice, the gardens are beautiful, but after being bought eight years ago, I can’t believe the place has just sat there doing nothing while falling into disrepair.

“It’s money that could have been going to the taxpayer. The house is now doomed for the 20 years or so it’ll take to build the railway.”

Mrs Halvorson’s mother converted the barn into the family home, which she later inherited. Once a year, the gardens would be opened to the public. But now she can’t stand going back to the property, after moving a half-hour’s drive away.

The cost of looking after the empty property will also have been expensive, she said, with 24/7 security required at one stage after travellers attempted to access the land.

She said: “Now it’s all closed up, I don’t like going back there, especially with all the construction work nearby. It’s all rather sad, especially when people need homes.”

open image in gallery Map showing the initial plan for HS2. Only phase 1 from London to Birmingham will now be opened. Phases 2a and 2b to Manchester and Leeds have been axed ( HS2 )

It’s a similar picture for other large properties bought by DfT.

In Camden, which sits near London Euston, where a tunnel 4.5 miles long is planned to take HS2 passengers to Old Oak Common station, homes were purchased, including a mansion house for £7.4m five years ago, which the Camden New Journal reported last year still lay empty.

On the northern legs of the HS2 project, despite the announcement to cancel the routes two years ago, HS2-owned properties not only sit empty, but there is no immediate sign when they could be sold back into communities.

Last year, a transport minister said the government had to first rule out an alternative rail plan for the northern legs before the disposal of land and properties begins. The Independent understands an announcement will be made by the DfT in the summer.

In the villages of Whitmore, Whitmore Heath and Madeley, about 50 houses were sold to HS2 to make way for he axed northern leg. But at least 20 are empty, claims Deborah Mallender, who lives in Madeley.

open image in gallery A bungalow in Red Lane in Madeley, which local resident Deborah Mallender says was sold to HS2, and has been empty since ( Deborah Mallender )

The resident blamed HS2 for renting out only on short-term contracts, and the “over-the-top” standards for properties put on the market.

“You walk around the village and you see the empty homes with ridge tiles that are coming off,” she said. “They are being left to fall into rack and ruin, and one day HS2 will say they’ll need to be pulled down and replaced.

“It’s devastating for the community. Why aren’t these properties being sold?”

Whitmore parish councillor Ian Webb said security had to be stepped up in villages after one house was turned into a cannabis factory.

He said: “When the houses were sold they all appeared well-equipped for new people to come in, but instead many have been left empty. The whole situation is not popular with people in the village, it’s taken away part of the community.”

open image in gallery Many homes left empty in Madeley have fallen into a state of disrepair, said Ms Mallender ( Deborah Mallender )

Carter Jonas was appointed to manage the homes on behalf of HS2. In Whitmore Heath, it is currently marketing huge detached homes for up to £3,000 a month on six and 12-month contracts.

HS2 said it would sell surplus properties in line with government policy.

A spokesperson said: “Properties will only be sold once confirmed as surplus, and sales will follow a structured process, including compliance with the Crichel Down Rules [allowing previous owners to buy back the homes] and market valuation requirements.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “We will set out detailed plans for the land and property no longer required for the project later this summer – ensuring any sales deliver value for money and do not disrupt local property markets.”