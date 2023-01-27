Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The HS2 rail line will run into central London, the chancellor has insisted, following claims the new high speed route would fall short of arriving at London Euston.

Soaring costs and inflation were behind the alleged change in plan, with reports suggesting the line would terminate at Old Oak Commons in west London.

However, Jeremy Hunt said he did not see “any conceivable circumstances” in which HS2 would not run to Euston station.

The Government refused to confirm HS2 will reach its central London terminus at Euston amid reports the it may be delayed because of rising costs (PA Media)

Mr Hunt, asked by BBC News after a central London speech whether ministers were committed to HS2 going “all the way to Euston”, replied: “Yes we are.”

“And I don’t see any conceivable circumstances in which that would not end up at Euston,” he continued. “I prioritised HS2 in the autumn statement.”

As well as reporting that the line to Euston station may be axed completely, The Sun also suggested that at a minimum the station may not open until 2038. The newspaper also said a two to five-year delay was being considered.

Complexities around the Euston site meant high-speed services were already due to temporarily start and end at Old Oak Common- approximately six miles from Euston- with passengers using the Elizabeth line to travel to and from central London. That would add at least half an hour onto journeys to and from Euston.

This map shows the reported route that was said to terminate at Old Oaks Commons instead of London Euston (The Independent)

Mr Hunt responded to questions by admitting the UK does not have “a good record” of delivering complex, expensive infrastructure quickly, but he is “incredibly proud” that HS2 is being built under a Conservative Government.

He added: “We’re going to make it happen.”

A “full business case” for HS2 published by the DfT in April 2020 stated that the target timeframe for services launching between Old Oak Common and Birmingham was 2029-2033, whereas for trains between Euston and north-west England the range was 2031-2036.

A computer generated image showing the exterior of HS2's planned Euston station (PA Media)

The document also stated: “Euston is an important part of realising the benefits of HS2 and that work should continue on the section from Old Oak Common to Euston.

“Notwithstanding this, Euston is a very challenging, complex major programme and given its current status, Old Oak Common will be expected to operate as a temporary terminus for a period of time.”

Phase One of HS2 involves the railway being built between London and Birmingham, with the line extended from the West Midlands to Crewe in Phase 2a.

Jeremy Hunt has said the HS2 line will travel into central London as planned (PA)

Phase 2b will connect Crewe to Manchester and the West Midlands to the East Midlands. The planned extension to Leeds was shelved in November 2021.

Construction of a 4.5-mile long tunnel between Old Oak Common and Euston was expected to begin in 2024 and take two years to complete.