HSBC, Virgin Money and Nationwide customers hit by banking glitches on pay day

Customers have been unable to access their accounts online to make payments

Alex Ross
Friday 28 June 2024 12:28
Nationwide has apologised for the inconvenience caused by issues with the bank on Friday (PA)
Nationwide has apologised for the inconvenience caused by issues with the bank on Friday (PA) (PA Wire)

HSBC has apologised to customers after some were left locked out of their online banking on what is pay day for many workers.

Virgin Money and Nationwide are also reported to be experiencing issues with digital banking services on Friday.

HSBC UK said on the service status page of its website: “We’re really sorry that some customers are having issues accessing personal online and mobile banking.

“Our IT teams are working hard to get these services back to normal. You can still authorise online card purchases via SMS.”

Some customers took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain that they were unable to access their bank accounts online or on their mobile app.

Some pointed out that it was pay day for them and said they needed to access money to pay bills.

According to the website DownDetector, more than 7,000 problems were reported at about 8.45am.

The site also shows a spike in reports of outages for high street bank Virgin Money and building society Nationwide on Friday morning.

Virgin Money said on X that it was “aware of intermittent issues with accessing online banking and our app, which we’re working to resolve as quickly as possible”.

“Thanks for your patience while we restore the service,” it said.

An earlier post alerted customers to “delays to payments both in and out of their Virgin Money account”, and asked people not to try again to make a payment if they had received an error message.

Last month, on the same date, NatWest experienced an approximately four-hour outage affecting its mobile and online banking services.

This is a breaking story - more to follow

