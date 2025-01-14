Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of households struggling with housing costs continues to rise alongside ballooning rents, new figures reveal, as bank HSBC urges people to seek support from a key homelessness charity.

Over 67 per cent of people with housing costs such as rent and mortgages in England have reported experiencing unforeseen pressures over the last year, statistics from HSBC and housing charity Shelter show. These included struggling to keep up with mortgage or rent payments, having to cut back on essentials, or even facing eviction fears for some.

This is taking a toll on the nation’s mental health, according to the YouGov survey of almost 6200 people, with over half of everyone with a housing issue saying they have been kept awake at night over the past year due to housing costs.

Rents have skyrocketed over the past year, rising much faster than the rate of inflation. Analysis of ONS figures by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation shows that rent inflation has remained above 8 per cent for the last 16 consecutive months – with tenants paying £110 more on average than they were a year ago.

open image in gallery Housing pressures are taking a toll on the nation’s mental health ( Getty Images )

Deborah, 72, from Sheffield, told Shelter that she is unable to retire due to financial pressures. After her and her partner were served with a section 21 eviction notice, her mental and physical health has been greatly affected.

Deborah told the charity: “We had been living in our home for several years and then, out of the blue, our landlord told us they would be increasing my rent by 100 per cent. When I tried to negotiate, and mentioned the repairs that needed doing, I was served with a Section 21.

“I felt under constant pressure, all day, every day. Every time I opened my email, there were new property listings that were unaffordable, or emails about our old one. My partner Malcolm and I both had sleepless nights, and my heart condition worsened—causing extreme tiredness and high blood pressure.”

In December, The Independent reported on the struggles of families facing section 21 ‘no-fault’ eviction notices before Christmas. Although Labour is set to ban these controversial notices later this year, their use hit an eight-year high in the first three months of the new government.

open image in gallery Rents have skyrocketed in recent years ( Getty Images )

In the same month, over 150 tenants in a single South London apartment block were told they were being evicted using the same method.

Against this difficult backdrop, HSBC and Shelter have urged those struggling with housing pressures to seek the support that is available.

The partnership says anyone seeking help can talk to Shelter’s housing services free of cost. They are also working to expand emergency assistance, develop new digital tools and provide more in-person services across the country.

Shelter’s emergency helpline manager, Nadeem Khan said: “Up and down the country, the housing emergency is raging and as we enter a new year, millions of people are feeling the devastating impact of a lack of genuinely affordable social homes and record high private rents.

“At Shelter, we know how vital it is that people seek help for their housing issues as soon as possible. It’s only through the help of our partnerships like HSBC UK, that we are able to continue to do all we can for those at crisis point, and help people find and keep hold of a safe home.”

