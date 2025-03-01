Man stabbed several times after police had removed woman from scene
The man was found in a vehicle with serious injuries after an assault in Huddersfield early on Saturday.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man has been stabbed several times after police had earlier taken a woman away from the scene of the incident.
West Yorkshire Police said they were investigating after the man was found in a vehicle with serious injuries, after an assault on Almondbury Bank, Huddersfield, shortly after 4.50am on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.
Officers had attended the scene “a short time before” the incident and taken a woman to a place of safety after a report of a concern for safety, the force said.
A referral has been made to the force’s Professional Standards Directorate to review the wider circumstances.
Detective inspector Sarah Bradley said: “We are treating this incident as attempted murder and as a targeted attack.
“We have a scene in place and have significant inquiries ongoing to ensure the person or persons responsible are arrested and brought to justice.
“We would like to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident or seen anyone behaving suspiciously in the vicinity.”
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kirklees District CID online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250117263, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.