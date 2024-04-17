Hugh Grant settles phone hacking claim against The Sun’s publisher

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Grant has settled a lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun after claims its journalists used private investigators to tap his phone and burgle his house.

The news was revealed by the actor’s lawyer in court documents today after Grant, 63, launched legal action against the newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Grant, alongside King Charles’ son Prince Harry, was suing NGN for alleged widespread unlawful information gathering, including landline taping, burglary and “blagging” confidential information about him.

The actor’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said that while the actor’s case merited being heard at the High Court in London, he decided to settle with NGN out of court.

The publisher denies any wrongdoing on behalf of staff at The Sun, however, they have now settled over 1,000 claims against them out of court.

The publisher denies anywrongdoing but settled with the actor ( PA )

Anthony Hudson KC, representing NGN, told a judge that there were “currently 42 extant claims … that follows the recent settlement of Mr Grant’s claim.”

Prince Harry has also taken legal action against the publisher ( REUTERS )

The news comes after the actor previously settled with NGN out of court back in 2012 over claims relating to the News of the World, which was ultimately shut down because of boycotts from advertisers.

Advertisers backed out of supporting the publication after the highly-publicisied phone hacking scandal of 2011, which revealed that the outlet and other publications owned by Rupert Murdoch engaged in unethical practices including phone hacking while newsgathering for their stories.

The Independent has reached out to NGH and a representative for Hugh Grant for comment.