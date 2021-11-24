Fire has broken out at what is thought to be a plastics factory in Hull, sending clouds of thick smoke into the air over the city.

Witnesses reported hearing “loud bangs”, local media reported.

They said they heard “huge explosions every 10 seconds”, with other reports of nearby residents suffering power cuts, according to Hull Live.

Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene at Hessle, near the Humber bridge.

It is understood the fire broke out at Thompsons Plastics, and flames and smoke could be seen for miles around.

Fire chiefs asked residents to close windows and doors.

Drivers were urged to avoid A63 and the area, but rush-hour traffic was reportedly heavy as normal, and a lorry overturned, closing the road.

Grace Grant, 25, told the PA news agency: “It was huge - smoke could be seen from miles away. As I moved off, explosions were happening around every 10 seconds.”

Another person told Hull Live: “I’ve never seen as much smoke - it can be seen from all across Hull.”

A neighbour said the explosions sounded “like bombs” coming from the fire and debris like coal landed in his garden.

Passengers in passing trains also flames running the length of the factory building.

Thompson Plastics describes itself as “a leading producer of thermoformed plastic components for customers across a wide range of markets”.