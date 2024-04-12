Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Girl, 5, dies after being hit by lorry outside school in Hull

Officers are appealing information following the fatal collision

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 12 April 2024 11:39
Comments
(The Independent)

A five-year-old girl was tragically killed after being hit by a lorry outside a school in Hull yesterday.

The victim was riding a bicycle on Hopewell Road when a HGV lorry struck her at about 3.40pm, Humberside Police said.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the girl sadly died at the scene. Officers are supporting her family.

In a statement, Humberside Police said: “Officers are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Hull yesterday afternoon (Thursday 11 April).

“We were called to attend Hopewell Road following reports that a HGV lorry and a child riding a bike were involved in a collision at approximately 3.40pm.

“Emergencies services were deployed but despite their efforts, the cyclist, a 5-year-old girl, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

“Her family are currently being supported by officers at this extremely sad and difficult time.

“We’d like to thank members of the public who came to the aid of those involved whilst emergency services arrived and for the support the wider local community has shown so far.”

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist police enquires is asked to contact police at the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 345 of 11 April.

More to follow on this breaking news story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in