Girl, 5, dies after being hit by lorry outside school in Hull

A five-year-old girl was tragically killed after being hit by a lorry outside a school in Hull yesterday.

The victim was riding a bicycle on Hopewell Road when a HGV lorry struck her at about 3.40pm, Humberside Police said.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the girl sadly died at the scene. Officers are supporting her family.

In a statement, Humberside Police said: “Officers are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Hull yesterday afternoon (Thursday 11 April).

“We were called to attend Hopewell Road following reports that a HGV lorry and a child riding a bike were involved in a collision at approximately 3.40pm.

“Emergencies services were deployed but despite their efforts, the cyclist, a 5-year-old girl, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

“Her family are currently being supported by officers at this extremely sad and difficult time.

“We’d like to thank members of the public who came to the aid of those involved whilst emergency services arrived and for the support the wider local community has shown so far.”

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist police enquires is asked to contact police at the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 345 of 11 April.

More to follow on this breaking news story...