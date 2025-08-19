Reform UK mayor Luke Campbell under fire over £1m community fund website

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Reform UK’s metro mayors has been accused of misleading residents with a new website to promote a £1 million community fund.

Olympic boxing champion and mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire Luke Campbell launched his fund last week with a website that invites locals to submit projects for consideration.

But a Lib Dem councillor has accused Mr Campbell of using the website to harvest data for his Reform UK party, and of failing to get the appropriate sign-offs for his fund.

In a video posted on his social media at the weekend, the mayor said: “Exciting news. We have a £1 million community fund.

“This is a million pounds every year, for the next four years.

“I want to hand over the decision to the people of this region.

“Please tell me where you want to see this money being spent. It’s all down to you.”

Writing on X, councillor Tom Astell said that, although the website lukeasksyou.com carries Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority branding, it is actually promoted by Reform UK.

Mr Astell said: “Your personal data goes to the party — not the Authority.”

The councillor said: “And the £1m fund? It doesn’t exist.

“It has never been through the Combined Authority Executive Board. No decision. No approval.

“It’s not even clear if the Combined Authority actually has the ability or monies available for such a fund.”

Mr Astell said any spending of more than £250,000 has to be approved by the executive board as a “key decision”.

He said: “So residents are being invited to pitch ideas for a fund that hasn’t been agreed — while handing their data to a political party.

“This is a serious breach of trust. Public branding. Party data collection. A non-existent fund. Residents deserve honesty.”

Mr Astell, who represents a ward in town of Beverley on East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said he has written to the combined authority’s interim chief executive Mark Rogers about his concerns.

He said: “Public office is a public trust. Hull & East Yorkshire deserves honesty, not smoke and mirrors.”

Mr Campbell was elected in May 2024, becoming one of two Reform metro mayors, along with Dame Andrea Jenkyns in Greater Lincolnshire.

He won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics before embarking on a successful pro boxing career.

The mayor’s office has been approached for a comment.