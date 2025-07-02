Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 29-year-old man died on the beach after going on his first holiday with friends to Skegness, his heartbroken family has said.

Aaron Keightley was pulled from the sea by lifeguards south of the central beach in Skegness, Lincolnshire, at around 3.30pm on Monday.

A fundraiser has been set up by his sister Shannon Smith on GoFundMe, aiming to collect £8,000 to help the family get his body transported home and cover funeral costs.

Mr Keightley’s heartbroken sister said: “My brother lost his whole future. He went on his first friends’ holiday and lost his life to the sea on Skegness beach.

“Not only do we as a family have to get through this heart-wrenching pain but we have to now somehow get him back home from Hull, before we can even start to grieve his loss which can cost us thousands.

open image in gallery Mr Keightley died after getting into difficulty in the sea on Skegness beach ( PA Archive )

“We really want to give him everything and more and show him how loved and adored he is and always will be, there will never be another person like him so selfless and loving.”

She said her brother would “give anyone his last pound” and he deserved a “great send off”. “He will forever be 29. No age to lose your life - his mum, dad and siblings are hurting beyond belief,” she added.

A RNLI Lifeguards representative in Lincolnshire told The Independent: “At 3.30pm yesterday, lifeguards in Skegness recovered an unconscious member of the public from the water south of central beach, after he got into difficulty in the surf.

“Despite their best efforts to resuscitate him, the casualty sadly passed away at the scene. Our thoughts go to the family and friends affected by the incident, along with many of the beach visitors who witnessed the tragic events at the time.”

A 60-year-old man died in May after trying to help two children who appeared to be in distress in the sea near Skegness.