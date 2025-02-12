Hull Trains drivers to stage series of strikes over colleague’s sacking
Aslef union members are to walk out on every Friday between March 7 and April 25 and every Saturday between March 8 and April 26.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Drivers at Hull Trains are to stage a series of strikes in a dispute over the sacking of a colleague.
Members of Aslef will walk out on every Friday between March 7 and April 25 and every Saturday between March 8 and April 26, after previously voting overwhelmingly to take industrial action.
The union said the driver had been unfairly dismissed after raising a safety concern, which the company denies.
Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “The company’s failure to act responsibly has impacts not just for rail workers and passengers at Hull Trains but right across the wider rail industry.
“We have a culture on the railway designed to keep everyone safe.
“Anyone who works on the railway should be able to report a safety concern without fearing they will be penalised, punished, or lose their livelihood.”
Nigel Roebuck, Aslef’s organiser in the north-east of England, said: “The company has got this completely wrong.
“It has ridden roughshod over the rule book, and all our agreements, and needs now to have a sensible rethink and do the right thing.”