Human bones found in grizzly discovery near airport

Human bones have been found by a member of the public in a grizzly discovery near Birmingham airport.

Police said the remains, belonging to an adult, were found on land near Digby Drive, Marston Green, at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The Solihull branch of West Midlands Police said an investigation has been launched and enquiries remain ongoing to identify the deceased.

“This will include specialist forensic tests which will take some time,” the force said.

Digby Drive is a residential street located just a 10-minute drive away from Birmingham Airport.

Solihull Police said in a statement: “We were called to land off Digby Drive, Marston Green, at around 5.30pm yesterday after a member of the public discovered bones.

Bones are found on land near Digby Drive, Marston Green ( Google)

“They are those of an adult, and enquires continue to identify the deceased.

“This will include specialist forensic tests which will take some time.”

It is not the first time human bones have been found near the airport in Birmingham.

In November 2020 police found remains just off Old Damson Lane, near a Jaguar Land Rover plant, where officers had previously searched for missing boys David Spencer and Patrick Warren.

At the time police suspected former Shropshire agricultural worker and convicted child killer Brian Field of having kidnapped the youngsters.

But West Midlands Police said there was no evidence to link the remains to the missing pair.

David and Patrick were 11 and 13 respectively when they disappeared from their homes in Chelmsley Wood on Boxing Day 1996.