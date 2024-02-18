Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Human bones found in grizzly discovery near airport

Police say an investigation has been launched and enquiries remain ongoing to identify the deceased

Matt Mathers
Sunday 18 February 2024 15:54
Comments
<p>File photo: Police are called to a street in Marston Green after member of public finds bones </p>

File photo: Police are called to a street in Marston Green after member of public finds bones

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Human bones have been found by a member of the public in a grizzly discovery near Birmingham airport.

Police said the remains, belonging to an adult, were found on land near Digby Drive, Marston Green, at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The Solihull branch of West Midlands Police said an investigation has been launched and enquiries remain ongoing to identify the deceased.

“This will include specialist forensic tests which will take some time,” the force said.

Digby Drive is a residential street located just a 10-minute drive away from Birmingham Airport.

Solihull Police said in a statement: “We were called to land off Digby Drive, Marston Green, at around 5.30pm yesterday after a member of the public discovered bones.

Bones are found on land near Digby Drive, Marston Green

( Google)

“They are those of an adult, and enquires continue to identify the deceased.

“This will include specialist forensic tests which will take some time.”

It is not the first time human bones have been found near the airport in Birmingham.

In November 2020 police found remains just off Old Damson Lane, near a Jaguar Land Rover plant, where officers had previously searched for missing boys David Spencer and Patrick Warren.

At the time police suspected former Shropshire agricultural worker and convicted child killer Brian Field of having kidnapped the youngsters.

But West Midlands Police said there was no evidence to link the remains to the missing pair.

David and Patrick were 11 and 13 respectively when they disappeared from their homes in Chelmsley Wood on Boxing Day 1996.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in