Human remains found under pavement in Birmingham city centre

Human remains have been discovered beneath a footpath in the centre of Birmingham during construction work, leading police to seal off the area.

West Midlands Police said the remains, which were found on Sunday morning on Park Street, are thought to have been there “for some time”.

The area is close to the city’s Curzon Street station, which is being developed as part of the new HS2 line.

The force said: “We are investigating after human remains were found.

“It is believed the remains have been at the location for some time. Tests are being carried out to identify the victim and establish the cause of death.”

The discovery comes two years after archaeologists uncovered a large burial chamber with 6,500 skeletons during HS2 building work in the city.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police, quoting log number 1177 of May 9.