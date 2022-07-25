Major incident declared as human remains found at site of Manchester warehouse fire

Police have declared a major incident after human remains were found at a tile warehouse in Greater Manchester months after a huge fire destroyed the building.

Demolition workers found the remains on Saturday at Bismarck House, in an industrial estate in Oldham, where the blaze – that took four days to extinguish – had broken out.

Four Vietnamese nationals have been missing since the fire, according to a report Greater Manchester Police (GMP) received last week.

Detectives from GMP’s Oldham district and Major Incident Team said that it was not believed that anyone was inside the building when firefighters were called to the scene at 2.15am on Saturday 7 May.

But more than two months later, on 21 July, police received a report stating that four Vietnamese nationals have been missing since the fire.

The fire broke out in The Tile Shop on Bower Street, in Oldham (Google Maps)

On Monday afternoon, forensic and search teams were at the building while investigations have been ongoing.

Rob Potts, GMP Assistant Chief Constable, said: “Victims and the bereaved are at the forefront of our investigations into deaths.

“As such, whilst work is ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased, we are liaising with partner agencies to ensure potential family members in Vietnam are fully informed and supported.

“This news will understandably impact both the local and wider community.

“I can reassure members of the public that this has been declared a major incident to ensure both GMP and partner agencies respond to this incident in the most effective way and that specialist officers are following every line of enquiry to confirm the identity of the deceased, if anyone else was inside the mill during the fire, and the full circumstances surrounding that fire.

“Any criminal offences identified as part of their investigation will be immediately and appropriately progressed.”

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact GMP, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via a form on its website.