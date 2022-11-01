‘Disturbing and sad’: Human remains found at Leeds recycling centre
Police investigate after reports of ‘body parts’ found in skip
Human remains have been found at a waste recycling centre in Leeds, police have said.
Shortly before 10am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police received reports that human remains had been found at the site in Knowsthorpe Way.
Officers attended the scene - located in an industrial estate about 3 miles south of Leeds city centre - to assess the remains and establish the circumstances, the force said in a statement.
There were no further updates available from the police on Tuesday morning. It is unclear if the remains are those of a male, female or a child.
Workers at the site found the remains inside a skip and alerted authorities, the BBC reported.
A worker who did not want to be named said “body parts” had been recovered.
“As far as I know body parts have been found in one of the skips,” the person told The Sun.
“Obviously, once it was spotted the police were immediately called,” they added. “It’s very disturbing and shocking and sad and scary.”
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.57am today [Monday], police received a report of human remains having been found at a waste recycling firm, in Knowsthorpe Way, Leeds.
“Officers are attending the scene to assess the remains and establish the circumstances.”
