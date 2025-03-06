Service held to mark first anniversary of funeral director scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A service has been held to mark the first anniversary of the start of a huge investigation into remains found at funeral directors in Hull.

Families affected by the scandal surrounding Legacy Independent Funeral Directors gathered at Hull Minster on Thursday evening to remember their relatives at a private event.

The firm has been under investigation since officers recovered 35 bodies, as well as suspected human ashes, at its site in Hessle Road in March 2024.

Police have passed a “comprehensive file of evidence” to prosecutors while two people remain on police bail after being arrested as part of the inquiry.

Scores of families were given devastating news after the investigation began, with many told they had been given the wrong remains.

Last year, Humberside Police said they had visited 163 families in relation to ashes.

Families have been asked to help shape designs for the permanent memorial gardens which will be built at the Northern Cemetery in Hull and Lelley Fields Crematorium near Preston, in the East Riding.

Once designed are finalised, the memorials are expected to be completed over the summer, the two local authorities involved said.

The leader of Hull City Council, Mike Ross, said earlier on Thursday: “A year on from this incident emerging, this continues to be a difficult time for those involved, and we are continuing to provide support.

“I would like to pay tribute to the families and loved ones, who have displayed incredible dignity.

“In a close-knit city like ours, there will be many people connected to this situation, and our thoughts are with them on what may be a poignant day for them.”

Mr Ross’s counterpart at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Anne Handley, said: “We know the feelings and emotions felt by our families and communities are still very raw since the details of the investigation started to become apparent.

“Our thoughts are with those attending the service this evening and those at home remembering their loved ones.

“We hope the memorial service this evening and our joint plans for a lasting memorial, away from the scenes of the incident, will provide some comfort and peace to those affected and reassure them we are listening and still here to provide support.”

Humberside Police deputy chief constable Dave Marshall said: “Exactly one year ago, the lives of hundreds of people across our communities changed forever.

“Whilst thoughts from all officers and staff at Humberside Police and our deepest sympathies remain with them today, we cannot begin to imagine the emotional devastation and anguish many have suffered and continue to do so.”

A 46-year-old man arrested in March was detained on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation, fraud by abuse of position, theft, making or supplying articles for use in frauds and offences under the Financial Services Act.

A 54-year-old woman arrested later was detained on suspicion of money laundering.

Another woman arrested in March, who was 23 at the time, was later released from bail with police saying she was no longer being treated as a suspect.