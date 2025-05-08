Safari park welcomes two newly hatched penguin chicks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Safari park staff are “absolutely thrilled” to have welcomed two newly hatched penguin chicks into the world.

Blair Drummond Safari Park in Stirling said the Humboldt penguins hatched in April, after a 40-day incubation period, and are now being cared for by park keepers and their parents.

They are living inside specially made nest boxes, meaning park visitors will not yet be able to see them, but park officials said they are growing quickly and are in good health.

The first chick hatched on April 25 to parents Penny and Izzy, with the second just a few days later on April 29 to parents Pete and Bertie.

Humboldt penguins are native to South America and are classed as vulnerable, with around 24,000 mature penguins left in the wild.

Penguin chicks can weigh as little as 80 grams and teams regularly check their weight to ensure they are developing at the appropriate speed.

Once they moult their grey baby feathers, they begin to venture outside and join the rest of the colony.

Jen Carpenter, penguin team leader at Blair Drummond Safari Park, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome this year’s chicks.

“It’s always a joy to see the hard work of our penguin pairs pay off, and these little ones are getting the very best start to life.

“Every successful hatch is a step forward for the species, and we’re proud to play our part.

“We can’t wait to share their journey as they grow and eventually waddle out to meet the rest of the colony.”

Humboldt penguins are classed as vulnerable in the wild, with populations declining due to habitat loss, overfishing, and climate change.

The chicks have not been named yet, but followers can keep an eye on the Park’s social media channels for the big name reveal, plus plenty of behind-the-scenes updates and milestones.