Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A team of lifeboat volunteers freed a humpback whale after it became entangled in fishing ropes off the coast of Cornwall.

The distressed mammal was discovered wrapped up in crab or lobster pot lines in Mount’s Bay, near the port of Newlyn, by wildlife-watching boat company Marine Discovery Penzance on Sunday.

Quickly, several boat trip operators arrived in a bid to help the whale, identified as “Ivy”, before the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) attended to cut the whale free from the ropes.

The dramatic rescue was caught on camera by a woman stood on the coastline who became audibly emotional as the whale was freed.

A man also watching the rescue suggested the whale waved goodbye as it flapped its tail while swimming away.

Andy Cowie, owner of boat trip company Atlantic Adventures, was among the skippers to head out to whale after seeing a post on social media.

Mr Cowie, who is also a member of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, told The Independent how the whale had become tied up in pot ropes used to connect crab and lobster pots to buoys.

“It had tried to free itself but had become more wrapped up in the ropes,” Mr Cowie said.

“The whale also had a wound and was clearly quite distressed.”

He said the team of skippers monitored the whale before the RNLI made a decision to cut it free.

The whale had been seen in recent weeks around the coast, said Mr Cowie, who believed global warming could have been a reason for it being in the area.

According to the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, there were at least 30 sightings of humpback whales recorded in 2023/24.

Mr Cowie said: “Humpbacks migrate further south at this time of year to breed, and the thought is that because of global warming its food source is reduced further north so they haven’t been able to build up the fat stocks to be able to travel further south - and so stop around our coast line to feed before moving on south."

Mr Cowie said dangers posed to whales in the region included fishing trawlers and lost nets.

He added: “Today highlighted the dangers our marine wildlife faces from human activity.

“We hope a prey Ivy recovers from this ordeal.”