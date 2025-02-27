Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a grandmother hospitalised after 150 days on a hunger strike have accused the Foreign Office of “gambling” with her life.

Laila Soueif, 68, has been refusing to eat in protest against the detention of her son Alaa Abdel Fattah in Egypt.

The maths professor was taken into a London hospital on Monday after suffering dangerously low blood sugar levels, blood pressure and sodium. She had been demonstrating outside the Foreign Office and Downing Street for months, urging them to do more to secure her Mr El-Fattah’s release.

open image in gallery Mona and Sanaa Seif say they fear for their mother's life after more than 150 days of hunger strike ( Tom Watling / The Independent )

The frail grandmother has been on hunger strike for more than twice as long as Bobby Sands, the IRA leader who died in prison after 66 days.

“On paper, my mum should have been dead weeks ago,” says Ms Soueif’s daughter Mona Seif, 38. “That means that, for sure, both governments didn’t do enough to prevent this.

“I have this nagging feeling that they were all waiting for my mother to actually collapse to start taking this seriously. They were all playing a horrible gambling game on my mother’s life.”

open image in gallery MsSoueif celebrates her 63rd birthday alongside her son Alaa and her grandson Khaled in Cairo, Egypt, in May 2019, months before Mr Fattah was arrested again ( Provided by Mona Seif )

The family matriarch is continuing with her strike despite being hospitalised. She will only accept sugar or food if she faints.

But, says her second daughter Sanaa Seif, 31, “it is not a game where you press reboot”. “It might be too late when she faints to save her life,” she says. “There might be brain damage.”

She trails off as she tries to list what else could go wrong. She says she is “in awe” of her mother’s “strength and resilience” and believes that without this pressure, the government would not have agreed to help secure Mr Fattah’s release. “But I don’t want her to die,” she adds.

Mr El Fattah, 43 and who has British citizenship, is one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy voices.

His five-year sentence on charges of spreading false news for sharing a Facebook post about torture in Egypt ended on 29 September. The Egyptian authorities, however, said they would not release him because they declined to include the two years he spent in pretrial detention as time served, despite that being written into the country’s laws.

The family has accused the Foreign Office and the Labour government of failing to call for Mr Fattah’s release. They say that in an autocracy like Egypt, the only way to get results is for Sir Keir Starmer to make a direct demand of Mr Sisi for Mr Fattah’s release.

open image in gallery The grandmother wants to continue her protest despite being hospitalised ( Supplied )

Despite meeting with the family earlier this month and telling them that Mr Fattah’s release is a priority, Sir Keir has not spoken with Mr Sisi.

British officials, meanwhile, have raised Mr Fattah’s case with their Egyptian counterparts but these interventions have been interspersed with talks of future trade deals.

A day after Sir Keir spoke with the family, the British ambassador to Egypt was pictured smiling at an event next to the Egyptian Attorney General, Mr Fattah’s effective jailer.

It is the Egyptian government that is holding Mr Fattah prisoner, the family say, but the British authorities, through their inaction, are complicit in his detention.

Alicia Kearns MP, chair of the newly-convened all-party parliament group on arbitrary detention, says the government has acted “too late” and, as a result, is being met with fierce resistance from the Egyptians.

“They didn’t make it a clear enough priority early on,” she says. “They missed the deadline for his release in September and let it pass without acting - and now they are trying to act but it is too late and the Egyptians are being very tough.”

The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.