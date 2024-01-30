Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an urgent search to find a teenager who was last seen boarding a train with a man to Manchester Airport.

Lidia Lupo was last seen in person at around 4.40pm on Saturday on Church Street in Preston.

However, the 17-year-old was pictured on CCTV with an unknown man at Preston train station shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday, before boarding a train.

Lancashire Police say they are “concerned” about her welfare and have urged people to come forward with information about her or the man pictured in the CCTV.

Lidia is white, with a slim build, dark eyes, dyed red hair and braces.

Police are keen for information on this man (Lancashire Police)

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white top, black leggings, and white Nike trainers. She speaks with a Romanian accent.

She has links to Oldham and Manchester.

If members of the public have seen Lidia or have any further information they are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log 0957 of January 27. For immediate sightings please call 999.