Father drove car at stabbings suspect after train attack

Dave Scott was waiting to collect his daughter at Huntingdon railway station when the alleged knife attacker approached his vehicle.

George Lithgow
Wednesday 05 November 2025 23:16 GMT
Dave Scott’s BMW remained at the scene after the incident (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dave Scott’s BMW remained at the scene after the incident (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

A father used his car to ram a man accused of stabbing 10 people on a train just before police swooped in to arrest him.

Dave Scott, 57, was waiting to collect his daughter at Huntingdon railway station when a man holding a knife tried to get in his car.

Passengers on the Doncaster to London King’s Cross LNER service were attacked soon after the train left Peterborough.

Mr Scott, from St Ives in Cambridgeshire, told the BBC he saw a knifeman “heading straight for me” and “tried the door” of his vehicle.

When the attacker started “chopping down” on his BMW, he drove off but spun around “to hit him again if he was up or not.

“At that point the police just appeared from everywhere,” he added.

He told the BBC he was just yards away when police made the arrest, and he left his car in position lighting up the area so officers could see.

Mr Scott’s car could still be seen inside the police cordon after the incident.

Anthony Williams, 32, was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the train incident.

He is next due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.

