Huntingdon train attack hero discharged from hospital as family make plea to public

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train crew member seriously injured while shielding passengers during the Huntingdon stabbings has been discharged from hospital, according to the British Transport Police.

Samir Zitouni, 48, was left fighting for his life after suffering multiple injuries during the major incident on board the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London on 1 November.

He was rushed to hospital where he remained until Saturday. In a statement, his family thanked the public for an “outpouring of support”, but said Mr Zitouni had a “significant recovery” ahead.

They said: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and very touched by all the kind words about Sam’s brave actions on the night of the attack.

“While we are really happy to have him home, he still has a significant recovery ahead and we would now like to be left in privacy to care for him as a family.”

open image in gallery Samir Zitouni was among 11 patients treated in hospital (LNER/PA) ( PA Media )

Mr Zitouni has been hailed as a hero after potentially saving multiple lives on board the train. LNER said he has worked for the firm for more than 20 years as a customer experience host, which largely involves providing onboard catering.

He was among 11 patients treated in hospital for injuries sustained during the attack.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “A 48-year-old member of LNER rail staff has been discharged from hospital today (15 November) following the major incident at Huntingdon on 1 November.

“Samir Zitouni had been in a critical condition having suffered multiple injuries, and thanks to the efforts of NHS medical staff he’s been able to be discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.”

open image in gallery Anthony Williams, the suspect in the stabbing, has been remanded in custody ( X )

David Horne, managing director for LNER previously paid tribute to Mr Zitouni, saying he “did not hesitate” to protect passengers during a “moment of crisis”.

He said: “In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him. His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family. We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Police have charged Anthony Williams, 32, with ten counts of attempted murder over the incident. He was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 3 November and is set to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December.