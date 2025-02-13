Huw Edwards removed from Doctor Who as episode is put back on iPlayer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards has been officially removed from an episode of Doctor Who.

The corporation has put the programme back on BBC iPlayer, after taking the 2006 episode down last year following disgraced ex presenter Edwards admitting to having indecent images of children.

In the original version of the programme, Edwards’ voice can be heard from a televised BBC news report when the Doctor (David Tennant) and his companion Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) travel to the future for the London 2012 Olympics.

The instalment, titled Fear Her, now has a disclaimer message on iPlayer, saying: “This programme has been edited since broadcast.

“There are a number of reasons why a programme may have been edited including legal, contractual or technical issues.”

The voice of Edwards has been replaced by voice actress Becky Wright for the fake news report, which comments on the 80,000 Olympics spectators disappearing before the Doctor stepped in.

Wright says: “My God, what’s going on here? The crowd has vanished, they’re gone, everyone has gone.

“Thousands of people have just gone, right in front of my eyes, it’s impossible. Bob? Bob, can we join you in the box? Not you too, Bob. Over 80,000 spectators, and 13,000 athletes, they’re gone, all of those people … it’s a terrible turn of events, don’t really know what happened.”

Previously, Edwards said: “My God, what’s going on here? The crowd has vanished, they’re gone, everyone has gone, thousands of people have just gone right in front of my eyes.

“It’s impossible. Bob, can we join you in the box? Bob? Not you too Bob? It’s a terrible turn of events.”

Last year, Edwards, 63, was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

After his guilty plea in July, the BBC asked him to return his salary, which he was paid during the period following his arrest in November 2023 until he resigned in April 2024.

A slew of universities, including the Welsh star’s alma mater, Cardiff University, removed him from honorary positions, and a plaque and mural featuring him were painted over and taken away.

When the BBC took down the Doctor Who episode, a corporation spokesperson said: “As you would expect we are actively considering the availability of our archive.

“While we don’t routinely delete content from the BBC archive as it is a matter of historical record, we do consider the continued use and re-use of material on a case-by-case basis.”