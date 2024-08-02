Huw Edwards plaque removed from Cardiff Castle wall

Support truly

A plaque honouring Huw Edward has been removed from the walls of Cardiff Castle after he pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children.

The move from Cardiff Council comes after the former presenter admitted on Wednesday to having 41 indecent images of children, sent to him by a convicted paedophile on WhatsApp.

The messages included seven category A images, the most serious type - two of which, showed a child aged between about seven and nine.

Cardiff Council confirmed the plaque was removed on Wednesday along with the audio narration guide which was removed from the app on Thursday.

An underpass mural which Edwards had been to visit in his home village of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire has also been concealed this week.

( Mark Hutchings )

The artwork, created by Steve Jenkins, 50, was painted over on Tuesday after it was revealed that Edwards had been charged with the charges over indecent child images.

In a statement for the BBC News Jenkins said: "I feel deeply saddened to have to remove it as the whole village loved it when it was first done.

"I was given the topic of the village to base the mural on and we thought it would be nice if Huw was included.

"It was lovely, he brought his mum along to see it and that's why this is such a bitter pill to swallow."

Several charities, meanwhile, have severed their allegiance with the broadcaster including The National Churches Trust and The Journalists’ Charity following his court appearance.

( Mark Hutchings )

In a statement from the National Churches Trust they said: “In light of the news on Monday 29 July, the National Churches Trust has confirmed that Huw Edwards is no longer a Vice President for the charity.

“We are shocked and saddened by the recent developments."

In its first move to conceal previous broadcasts of the presenter, the BBC has removed Edwards’ appearance in a Doctor Who episode on IPlayer.

He remains in the BBC archives even though this is a contested matter.

Edwards also has ties to the London Male Voice Choir, The Learned Society of Wales, Cardiff University, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and Swansea University - all of whom have been approached for comment.