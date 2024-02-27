BBC apologises to family at centre of Huw Edwards scandal

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC has said it apologised to the family at the centre of the Huw Edwards scandal after a review into their complaints process was published.

A review into how non-editorial complaints are handled at the BBC was commissioned in the wake of the scandal in July.

Published on Tuesday, it has found a need for “greater consistency” in how complaints at the corporation are processed.

The report highlights failures in the complaints process, saying the initial complaint about Edwards was not logged on the relevant case management system so could not be seen by senior figures.

There was also no documented process for contact and follows-ups with the complainant, so when attempts to make contact were unsuccessful, the course of action was not clear.

Leigh Tavaziva, BBC Group Chief Operating Officer said: “I am very grateful for the diligence and care with which Deloitte have approached this review, and for their thorough analysis. I would also like to extend my thanks to the BBC staff and complainants Deloitte interviewed for their contributions.

“Although our existing processes and systems are, on the whole, working effectively, this review shows that we need to join them up better to ensure no matter how a non-editorial complaint comes into the BBC it is escalated swiftly, when needed, and dealt with by the right people.

“Where the review identifies process improvements we accept those in full, and we are delivering on an action plan with a number of enhancements already in place.

“The report identifies specific process shortcomings in the presenter case. The initial complaint in this case was not escalated quickly enough to senior management and we have apologised to the complainant for this.”

