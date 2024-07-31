Ex-BBC presenter Huw Edwards pleads guilty to making indecent images of children

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children.

The 62-year-old, who entered Westminster magistrates’ Court in central London before 9.30am on Wednesday, admitted to committing three offences between December 2020 and April 2022.

Dressed in a navy-blue suit and wearing dark sunglasses, Edwards arrived outside of court surrounded by a police escort.

There were chaotic scenes as the former BBC journalist was led into court, with protesters shouting as he made his way through the media scrum into the building.

The veteran broadcaster is accused of having had 37 photographs on WhatsApp, including six of the most serious type.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said he was arrested in November last year and charged on June 26.

( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

According to the charge sheet, Edwards is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp – offences contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

The images are alleged to have been shared via WhatsApp.

If found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Edwards was one of the BBC’s most prominent and highest-paid news anchors before he left the corporation in April on medical grounds.

( Getty Images )

During his career, he fronted BBC’s News At Ten for 20 years and anchored coverage of major national events including announcing Queen Elizabeth II’s death on the BBC and presenting coverage of her funeral.

He was previously the BBC’s highest-paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £475,000 to £479,999 for the year 2023/24 for 160 presenting days, BBC One news specials, election specials and other television programming, according to the corporation’s latest annual report.