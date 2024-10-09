Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has put his six-bedroom, mid-century London home up for sale – with a price tag of nearly £5m.

The over 5,000 square foot property in south east London was purchased by Edwards and his wife Vicky Flind for £1.85m in 2006.

The 63-year-old previously admitted three charges of “making” indecent photographs after he was sent illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

Edwards was spared jail last month as he was handed a six months’ sentence, suspended for two years. He was also told he would be put on the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

The BBC star continued to earn his £480,000 salary for five months after his arrest, and now the corporation has asked him to repay part of the wage.

The property, in a leafy London suburb, boasts six double bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also provides off street parking for several vehicles according to the listing, as well as access to a double-length garage.

Huw Edwards received a suspended sentence for possessing indecent images of children (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Photos of the sprawling property show it comes equipped with a grand piano and pool table. it also boasts a “most delightful” and “mature” 5175 square foot garden.

Last month, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard Edwards told Williams “go on” when asked if he wanted “naughty pics and vids” of somebody described as “yng (sic)”.

Of the indecent images he received, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between seven and nine.

Chief Magistrate, district judge Paul Goldspring, said reputational and financial damage was the “natural consequence of your behaviour which you brought upon yourself”.

The BBC said Edwards had “betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him” – adding that the corporation was “appalled by his crimes”.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), “making” an indecent image has been broadly interpreted by the courts.

It can range from opening an attachment to an email containing an image, to accessing pornographic websites in which indecent photographs of children appear by way of an automatic “pop-up” mechanism.

During his four decades at the corporation, Edwards was among the broadcasting teams leading coverage of historic events including the late Queen’s funeral in 2022 and most recently the coronation of the King in May 2023.

Edwards also announced the late Queen’s death on the BBC in September 2022.