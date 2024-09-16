Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live from outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, where Huw Edwards, the long-time face of the BBC’s flagship news programme, will be sentenced at after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent pictures of children.

The veteran broadcaster, 63, admitted three charges of “making” indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

Edwards is on conditional bail and scheduled to be sentenced at 10am on Monday 16 September, following his guilty pleas in July.

Seven of the indecent images shared with Edwards by Williams were of the most serious type.

Of those images, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between seven and nine.

Williams was charged in relation to his WhatsApp chat with Edwards and was convicted of seven offences following an investigation by South Wales Police – receiving a 12-month suspended sentence.

The final indecent image was sent in August 2021, a category A film featuring a young boy, with the convicted paedophile telling the newsreader the child was “quite young looking” and that he had more images which were illegal.