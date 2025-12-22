Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

In Pictures: He was adored – Star-studded send-off for Stone Roses’ Mani

Gary Mounfield died last month at the age of 63.

A picture Mani in the hearse following the funeral service of former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary Mounfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
A picture Mani in the hearse following the funeral service of former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary Mounfield (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Some of the biggest names of British 90s music attended Manchester Cathedral on Monday for the funeral of Stone Roses bass player Gary “Mani” Mounfield.

Bandmates Ian Brown and John Squire – as well as rockers Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Bobby Gillespie and Bez, from the Happy Mondays – were among the famous faces.

Mounfield died last month at the age of 63.

Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside singer Brown, guitarist Squire and drummer Alan “Reni” Wren.

He later went on to join Primal Scream.

Mounfield’s coffin – which was decorated with the classic artwork from The Stone Roses first album – was carried into the cathedral as family and friends followed, with more applause from the crowd.

Former Manchester United players David Beckham and Gary Neville were also among hundreds of mourners at the service.

Hundreds more fans gathered outside the cathedral and applauded as the cortege arrived, preceded by a guard of scooter riders as The Stone Roses track I Wanna Be Adored played on speakers.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in