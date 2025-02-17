Funding for V&A in Dundee ‘real vote of confidence’, says Scottish Secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A £2.6 million funding boost for the V&A Museum in Dundee is a “real vote of confidence”, the Scottish Secretary has said.

The UK Government cash was announced on Monday and will be used to expand the facility’s exhibit on Scottish design.

It is understood staff at the museum are already looking at ways to increase the space.

The funding was announced by the previous UK government but was put under review by the new administration in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s budget in October.

Speaking to the PA news agency in the museum on Monday, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “We had to analyse everything, because the previous government made a lot of promises to places like Dundee without any funding attached.

“So, we’ve had to make some very difficult decisions in the budget that are well documented in order for us to be able to fund the promises that had been made by the previous government.

“But there’s three things that fall from that.

“One is it’s a real vote of confidence in the city of Dundee, a real vote of confidence in the V&A and what it has achieved, not just for the museum itself, but for the wider area, that catalyst for regeneration.

“But the third thing is it’s also a real celebration of Scottish culture, Scottish heritage and Scottish design and that’s all driven by the real quality of the management and the people driving curation here at the V&A.”

V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell said: “We are delighted the UK Government has confirmed £2.6 million of funding for V&A Dundee, Scotland’s design museum, to undertake a bold transformation of the Scottish Design Galleries that will bring design to life for visitors, enabling even more people to engage with Scotland’s innovative design history and its continuing influence around the world.

“V&A Dundee is an incredible resource for people living in Dundee and Scotland, drawing visitors to the region, championing design and designers and helping to change the face of the city and contributing to economic, cultural and social growth.

“This new funding means we can expand the story of design from Scotland and celebrate the worldwide influence of Scottish design and designers, further enhancing the visitor experience at V&A Dundee.”