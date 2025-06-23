Murray hails ‘brilliant opportunities’ of UK Government’s industrial strategy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has hailed the “brilliant opportunities” that could come out of the UK Government’s industrial strategy.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer unveiled the document on Monday, pinpointing key industries believed to have the most potential for growth such as artificial intelligence, offshore wind and batteries for electric vehicles.

The 160-page document put Scotland “at the heart of the UK’s energy transition”, as well as talking up commitments to a £750 million supercomputer in Edinburgh and £200 million in development funding for the Acorn carbon capture and storage facility in Aberdeenshire.

The Prime Minister also announced a cut to electricity bills for industrial businesses, £30 million for the video games sector – with a number of high profile developers based in Scotland – and £30 million for research and development for each of the devolved nations.

In a post on X following a visit to the promote the strategy, the Scottish Secretary said: “Delighted to be in Cockenzie, East Lothian, for the launch of the UK industrial strategy today.

“Lots of brilliant opportunities for Scotland from the eight growth sectors.

“Jobs, investment, regeneration and skills.”

The strategy was also praised by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

“Labour’s industrial strategy delivers for Scotland – unlocking economic potential, raising wages, boosting living standards, and delivering the growth we need,” he said.

Asked about his response to the UK Government’s announcement on Monday, First Minister John Swinney touted his own Government’s work on industry.

“Of course, we have in Scotland our own approach to industrial strategy, which involves working with our universities, with our economic development agencies to ensure that we attract investment and can support development within the economy,” he told the PA news agency.

“Last week, we saw that Scotland, for the 10th year in a row, was the most successful part of the United Kingdom for the attraction of inward investment other than London and the south east.

“So that’s an indication that the Scottish Government’s got its priorities correct, its focus correct on the attraction of investment, because we’re contributing to make Scotland an incredibly successful investment location.”