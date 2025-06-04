Fin removed from submarine as disposal reaches ‘significant marker’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “significant marker” in the progress of a submarine dismantling initiative has been completed, as the first vessel to be stripped down had its fin cut and removed.

The Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE) submarine dismantling project announced on Wednesday that demonstrator sub Swiftsure has had its fin removed, a major milestone as the vessel prepares to be fully dismantled by the end of 2026.

The work is the world’s first full dismantling of a nuclear-powered submarine using a novel and environmentally-responsible method, and it is taking place in Rosyth Dockyard, Fife.

The DNE said more than 500 tonnes of waste has been removed and recycled from the sub, and 90% of its total weight is expected to be recycled.

With Swiftsure acting as a guinea pig, the DNE aims to develop a blueprint for the recycling of future decommissioned pressurised water reactor one subs.

High quality steel taken from the first vessel is already being repurposed for future subs.

The fin removal was delivered by the DNE alongside Babcock and Defence Equipment and Support’s Defence Recycling and Disposals Team (DRDT).

Lorraine Russell, senior responsible owner for the submarine disposals programme, said: “The project showcases our commitment to sustainable disposal practices.

“By recycling materials wherever possible, we’re ensuring these vessels that served the nation so well continue to provide value even after decommissioning.”

Alistair Hughes, head of DRDT, said: “This sustainable solution has shown how we can extract the maximum value from surplus assets and improve defence’s supply-chain resilience, whilst ensuring national security and prosperity remains at the core of what we do.”

Sir Chris Gardner, chief executive of the Submarine Delivery Agency, said: “To see the fin of Swiftsure removed is a significant marker of progress in the DNE’s submarine dismantling project.

“Our colleagues continue to work tirelessly alongside our industry partners in Rosyth to deliver a proven dismantling method using this demonstrator vessel. My thanks go to everyone involved in this ground-breaking work.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This is another fantastic example of how world-leading Scottish expertise plays such a vital role in the UK’s defence.

“Around 25,600 jobs across Scotland are supported by an annual multi-billion-pound Ministry of Defence investment – with 200 highly-skilled roles in Rosyth involved in the submarine dismantling project.

“National security and environmental responsibility are at the heart of our commitment to act as a responsible nuclear operator – a technology which will play a key role in the UK Royal Navy’s submarine fleet keeping us safe for years to come.

“Just this week as part of the strategic defence review (SDR), the Prime Minister came to Scotland to announce up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack subs, building on the £15 billion investment set out for the UK’s sovereign nuclear warhead programme.

“Scotland has always been at the beating heart of the UK’s defence and security and the SDR will restore Britain’s readiness, deter our adversaries and help drive economic growth across the UK, as part of our Plan for Change.”