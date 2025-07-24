Rachel Reeves to pledge £66m for key Scottish transport projects

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves will announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland – with the Chancellor insisting the cash shows the Labour Government is “investing in Britain’s renewal” after a “decade of decline” under the Conservatives.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray meanwhile said the money would make a “real difference to people’s daily lives”.

The money will go towards projects linked to new investment zones and advanced manufacturing sites supported by the UK Government in Scotland.

Three key transport schemes are to benefit, with plans to create direct links between these new economic hubs and local towns in the west of the Scotland.

The largest chunk of cash – some £38.7 million – will go to Renfrewshire Council to help link Paisley town centre with both Glasgow Airport and the nearby Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS).

As part of this new walking, cycling, bus and car links will be built, allowing local people to benefit from the growth of high value manufacturing in Renfrewshire.

Another £23.7 million will go to North Ayrshire Council to upgrade the B714 road, allowing faster travel between the towns of Ardrossan, Saltcoats and Stevenston and Glasgow, and cutting traffic in Kilwinning.

It comes after the Chancellor pledged to find the cash for this work in last month’s spending review.

In addition the Scottish Government is being given an extra £3.45 million to suggest ways in which the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway can be upgraded.

The road there links the port in Cairnryan – where ferries sail to Northern Ireland – with the rest of the UK, and as a result is seen as being vital for both transport connections and the economy.

Ms Reeves, who is due to visit Paisley on Friday, said the UK Government was “pledging billions to back Scottish jobs, industry and renewal”.

She added: “That’s why we’re investing in the major transport projects, including exploring upgrades to the A75, that local communities have been calling for.

“Whilst previous governments oversaw over a decade of decline of our transport infrastructure, we’re investing in Britain’s renewal.

“This £66 million investment is exactly what our Plan for Change is about, investing in what matters to you in the places that you live.”

Welcoming the cash Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This £66 million investment in Scotland’s roads demonstrates the UK Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and driving economic growth in all parts of the UK as part of our Plan for Change.

“This investment will make a real difference to people’s daily lives and to the local economies of the south of Scotland, Ayrshire and Renfrewshire.”

Mr Murray continued: “New road links will connect Paisley town centre with Glasgow Airport and the new advanced manufacturing innovation district, to boost high value manufacturing in Renfrewshire.

“The upgrade to the B714 will speed up journeys between Glasgow and the three towns of Ardrossan, Saltcoats and Stevenston, as well as cutting traffic in Kilwinning.

“And the A75 is strategically important just not within but beyond Scotland. Its upgrading is long overdue. I am pleased that the UK Government has stepped up to fund the delivery of the A75 feasibility study in full.”

Mr Murray said: “This investment is yet another example of how the UK Government is building the foundations for a stronger, more prosperous future that benefits communities right across Scotland.”