SNP ministers should join with us to solve generational work problem – Murray

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has appealed to the Scottish Government to work with Labour on the “generational problem” of people being locked out of work.

He defended the UK Government’s bid to change the welfare system, which aims to save £5 billion in 2029-30.

While not all of the changes will apply north of the border, SNP ministers have said they will be “devastating” for disabled people and could have a “severe” affect on the Scottish budget.

As part of the reforms, some elements of universal credit will only be paid to those in receipt of the personal independence payment (Pip), a benefit the Scottish Government has replaced with the adult disability payment (ADP).

The UK Government said there will be no change to the block grant for the upcoming financial year.

Mr Murray spoke to journalists as he visited a girls, grassroots, football competition at Edinburgh South Community Football Club.

Asked about other Labour MPs’ concerns about the changes, he told the PA news agency: “Nobody’s saying any of this is easy and, if it was easy, it would be much easier to deliver.

“But the key thing is, it’s not right for a Labour politician in a Labour Party, in a Labour government, to watch one million people, then two million people and three million people and four million people, in a benefit trap, in a broken benefit system, which means they’re excluded from the workforce.”

He said the current system is “unsustainable” and “immoral”.

The Scottish Secretary suggested ministers in Edinburgh must look at “the explosion of these budgets”, while acknowledging that discussions will take place on how the changes will affect the devolved system.

Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has hit out at the plans, saying they will have “a devastating effect on disabled people”.

Mr Murray continued: “ADP is obviously devolved, there will have to be discussions about how that interacts with universal credit, because PIP will become in England the passporting benefit to get universal credit and the health element of universal credit.

“So, there is an open discussion to have there with the Scottish Government on how that will operate for 2027-28 when it starts to come in.”

He added: “They have the money to spend, they have to decide how they’re going to spend it.

“But I do say to them, both Governments should be working together to resolve this generational problem.

“We cannot go on as a country putting people onto benefits and locking them out of employment when they can – should – want to work.”