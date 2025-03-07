New era for Scotland Office, says Murray

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scotland Office has entered a “new era”, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said.

Speaking at an event at Edinburgh University, the minister said there had been three eras at the department, the first based on setting up devolution, the second one “mired by division and conflict” and the third was ushered in by the Labour win last summer.

The current period, Mr Murray said, was an “era of delivery”, punctuated by a better relationship between Holyrood and Whitehall.

“The election last year heralded a new era for the Scotland Office,” he said.

“The third era since Scottish politics changed for good in 1999.”

Mr Murray added: “I say we stand on the edge of a third era – an era of delivery.

“The vast majority of Scots want their two governments to work together to increase living standards and improve public services.

“Under my leadership, that is what the Scotland Office is determined to do.”

The department has four priorities, economic growth, green energy, tackling poverty and improving Scotland’s brand abroad, he said.

Mr Murray said he had “reset the relationship” between the two governments and that his priority was “positive outcomes”.

He said: “I’m not interested in the endless, tedious, unproductive manoeuvring for political advantage, of which Scotland has seen far too much.”

But in the same speech, the Scottish Secretary described the Scottish Government’s policies on colleges as “shameful and woefully short-sighted”.

Asked if such language will help with the relations with Edinburgh, the minister told the PA news agency: “The relationship has been reset and we work very closely together, but that doesn’t take away from the politics, or indeed the facts.

“It is shameful and woefully inadequate in terms of what’s been happening in the skills agenda in Scotland.

“What I want to do is not create a political fight on this, I want to create a set of circumstances where we can do something about it.”

Highlighting his work with the Scottish Government in a Q&A session after his speech on Friday, the minister said both he and Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes had written to ministerial colleagues urging them to speed up a decision on Berwick Bank – a development which could be Europe’s largest offshore wind farm but has faced significant delays because both governments are waiting to see who “blinks first”, the Scottish Secretary said.

He added that he and Ms Forbes will co-chair a Scottish business growth group he described as “Scotland’s growth commission”.