Scottish Secretary ‘very comfortable’ with sending troops to Ukraine

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has said he is “very comfortable” with the Prime Minister’s announcement that he would be willing to deploy British peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

The announcement came on Monday ahead of emergency defence talks with other European nations in Paris, with Sir Keir Starmer saying he will urge his counterparts to “step up” on defence capability.

Any British boots on the ground would come after a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is agreed and would operate to ensure the agreement was not breached.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Murray said: “I’m very comfortable with that, because the security and peace of Ukraine is security and peace for the rest of Europe and indeed the wider western world.

“It’s really, really important for the UK and Europe to play its role in that.

“This would be a peacekeeping force in Ukraine in order to make sure that, if there is a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, that can be adhered to and we can make sure we can look forward to; A, it never happening again and B, security for the whole of Europe.”

John Swinney was asked about the latest developments on Ukraine as he visited the set of Summerwater, an upcoming Channel 4 drama, near Balfron, Stirlingshire, on Monday.

He told the PA news agency the situation is potentially “perilous”, saying: “Up until last week I though we had very wide international agreement about the necessity of repelling the Russian aggression that has taken place …

“The events of the last week have left many people with significant doubts that that remains an agreed position across a range of different countries.”

He welcomed the talks in France and said the there must be “a united front that supports the independence of Ukraine and does all that is necessary to repel Russian aggression.”

On defence spending, he said the UK would be better to invest in conventional forces rather than nuclear weapons, but said there is “always a discussion” to be had about spending levels.

He later added in a statement: “Any peacekeeping initiative must be fully capable and empowered to keep the peace, and UK involvement in any peacekeeping initiative should, in my view, require to be debated and voted on in the UK Parliament.

“Scotland stands for democracy, human rights and the rule of law at home and abroad. We would back a properly constituted international peace plan if one emerges that respects Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, is agreed by Ukraine and restores peace in Europe.”

Writing in The Daily Telegraph on Monday, the Prime Minister said he did not take such a decision “lightly”, adding: “I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way.

“But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country.

“The end of this war, when it comes, cannot become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again.”

Talks are due to take place this week in Saudi Arabia between the US – led by secretary of state Marco Rubio – and Russia, but will not include Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday any outcome would not be adhered to by the Ukrainians.

Mr Murray said there “can’t be any peace in Ukraine” without the leaders of the country being involved in talks, as he echoed the Prime Minister’s view that the UK could be a bridge between the Trump administration and Kyiv.